The Empire Strikes Back

The elderly Jedi master crept slowly and methodically down the shadowy hallway, coming face to face with his arch nemesis Darth Vader.

Vader stood motionless in a statuesque pose, his black armor glistening in the dimly lit corridor, a red light saber drawn and grasped firmly. In a blue flash Obi-Wan Kenobi ignited his weapon. One of the most epic battles in cinematic history was about to unfold.

As the glowing laser swords whirled with hypnotic humming sounds and collided with loud sizzling, words were exchanged.

While Darth Vader had been given so much power by the Dark Side, Old Ben warned Vader that by killing the old master, he would only make the Jedi more powerful than Vader could possibly imagine. Totally consumed by hatred and with all allegiance now to the Dark Side, Vader ignored Kenobi’s warning, striking down the old Jedi master who instantly vaporized as his brown cloak fell empty to the floor.

A long time later in a galaxy far, far away

The Democrats in the House of Representatives are impeaching a President. On Friday two articles of impeachment were voted in favor upon in the House Judiciary committee. The votes were cast strictly along party lines 23-17. The final vote will now be scheduled for Wednesday.

The problem?

How much time do you have buddy?(looking at my wrist where a watch used to reside in the 1990s)

First of all, impeachment is Dead On Arrival in the Senate. With a Republican majority and 2/3 of the votes required to impeach…..impeachment dies in the Senate.

That being said, let’s take a look at all of the evidence(or lack there of) that makes this entire impeachment procedure a political fraud and hoax, perpetrated upon the American people.

The Witnesses:

Throughout the entire two segments of the impeachment hearings in both of the House Intelligence and House Judiciary, only ONE of the witnesses ever actually met or spoke to the President. This witness was Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union. This star witness lit the media on fire with his opening statement, reciting that he believed that the President had a “Quid Pro Quo” putting conditions on foreign aid in exchange for investigations and announcements of investigations. The ambassador’s testimony quickly sputtered, crashed and burned after Republican questioning. Sondland contradicted himself often, admitted that the “Quid Pro Quo” was his personal theory, a “guess”, nothing more than a speculative presumption. He later confessed that on a direct phone call with the President, the President when asked what he wanted from Ukraine was directly quoted as saying, “I want nothing. I want no Quid Pro Quo.” This was the Democrat’s star witness. No witness had ANY concrete proof or first hand account of any funds being tied for specific conditions. America was left with only presumptions, guesses, speculations, opinions and theories.

The Charges:

Article 1) Abuse of power by withholding military aid from Ukraine as leverage of forcing an investigation of the Bidens and an announcement of said investigations.

The Problem-

Ukraine received the military aid. Ukraine never announced an investigation. Ukraine never started an investigation. There wasn’t one actual fact or witness who was able to tie military aid and investigations together. The Ukrainian President made a public statement that no pressure was ever put upon him.

Article 2) Obstruction of Congress by the administration, not responding to subpoenas of witnesses and documents.

The Problem-

The President(Executive Branch) is a co-equal branch of government with the Congress. The Executive Branch has the legal right to deny the Congress through “executive privilege” and send the demands to the third branch of government, the Judicial Branch, who then decide if the Executive Branch must comply. This isn’t breaking the law, this IS the law. The Democrats just don’t want to sit around and wait for a judgement by the courts. They want to railroad impeachment through before the Christmas recess and before the American people can figure out what a total sham this whole thing is. (Too late)

While House Democrats sip champagne, take a victory lap and congratulate themselves on impeaching America’s President just in time for the Christmas Season, more and more citizens are seeing this for the total charade that it is.

As the Republican Party becomes more united than ever before, as their voters stand in passionate defiance of the Empire’s congressional abuse of power, as the independents view this entire procedure as nefarious, the empty cloak of impeachment falls upon the floor of the House of Representatives and a President’s political power grows stronger than the Democrats could have possibly ever imagined.