The “Essential” Abortion

The Chinese Coronavirus is allowing Governors around the country to re-define what is and what is not essential. Essentially, as is always the case with liberals, the definition is whatever they say it is and in Michigan that means that not only can police officers go to work to protect life, but abortion providers can clock in to end it.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said abortion is a “life-sustaining” health care procedure that must remain available during the coronavirus pandemic. The logic required to conclude that by ending life we are engaged in “life-sustaining” activities strains credulity. In Whitmer’s case the other quality being strained is mercy.

The Democratic governor made this pronouncement during a recent episode of David Axelrod’s “The Axe Files” podcast. Whitmer’s reflexive and intemperate declaration shows how distorted the vision of the abortion-rights crowd has become. They see a conspiracy to end their culture of death in everything and everyone with whom they disagree. Instead of entertaining the idea that there are grave and fundamental moral questions surrounding the procedure they endlessly regurgitate that it is a “woman’s right to choose.” They march, they scream, they threaten their opponents, and they continue to believe that abortions don’t kill babies. By using the word “choice” they intellectually and rhetorically avoid the admission that this procedure ends a human life.

Whitmer and other governors across the US use a definition of “essential” provided by the Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as follows; “workers who are necessary to sustain or protect life are defined as critical infrastructure workers.” This definition is accompanied by an exhaustive list of “essential” or “critical infrastructure” activities, but abortion is nowhere to be found. Apparently, essential is as essential does.

Abortion is no more “life sustaining” than drowning. Reasonability has no role to play in the Michigan governor’s farce. She fears, with the support of “Choice” advocates everywhere, that any pause in this death march may lead to greater restrictions on the procedure. What kind of tortured mind requires people to stand six feet apart to protect them from catching a virus while they line up to kill the unborn?

How is It that governors could violate the rights of Americans as it relates to COVID-19 via restrictions on freedom of assembly, the exercise of religion, and the 2nd Amendment by defining gun dealers as “non-essential”, but would ensure that the freedom of “choice” remains unabridged. Serious people understand that the rights of assembly, religion, and the right to keep and bear arms are enumerated in our Constitution and that “choice” is not. Rather, abortion has been upheld by the US Supreme Court to be a legal procedure protected under the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Abortions are “legal”, they are not a “right”.

A brief pause in abortions would accomplish only one thing for certain, a reduction in the number of deaths. Isn’t the entire point of “stay home, stay healthy” and social distancing that fewer people die? In Whitmer’s mind any pause is an encroachment on their right to kill. Why are adults and children susceptible to this virus worth protecting, but babies do not deserve the same courtesy?

By establishing that abortion is an essential activity in Michigan Governor Whitmer ensures that this deadly procedure continues unabated. One wonders how it is that so many other surgical procedures have been restricted and yet this one remains. One cannot see their dermatologist, allergist, have preventative procedures such as colonoscopies performed, but you can still kill babies in Michigan.

“Pure Michigan,” I think not.