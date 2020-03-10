The Invisible Man: A METOO Experience, or the Snoring Man

I wasn’t particularly interested in this film, considering that what was once a magical realist story, about how a man could become an apparition, is just a contemporary portrayal of science fiction killing a steam punk version of this story? There are good and bad things about the Invisible Man. The cinematography and the buildup are what really do make the film akin to the Sixth Sense, but is it missing the charm of what makes Sixth Sense a genuine enigma to watch every time, and if giving such a futuristic vision of a 100 plus year old novel benefit the charm that the novel had? The direction is flawless and the acting is very well done, but the reveal seems to be a goof that doesn’t really give much weight to the film as you could honestly see by the trailer how the film is going to end. The substance of abuse is there in the film, and while it does seem like we are on the main character’s side, Cecilia, it only makes the film, by the end, what you could assume at the beginning. Our hero, Cecilia, is tormented, her life is broken down by the Invisible man, but even when I knew the reveal and the ending, the execution was flawless until what seems to be a METOO vengeance film that allows the viewer to be riveted by the technical brilliance, which is the only good thing about the film, and Cecilia’s dilemma is achieved through convincing acting, but does this ultimately mean the film is better than it looks, even when you are guessing what happens at the end before the first act is over with?

It’s a middle ground film that couldn’t actually portray the novel in it’s entirety. What made the film is the mood and the atmosphere, and while this will certainly be nominated for direction and cinematography and acting categories, it’s a reminder that the final product is an example of “wahmen” winning in the end, and as boringly as that might seem now, ten years ago this would have been revolutionary in the woke era of the Obama Presidency. Much like how The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series is predicated on strong female characters, which in comparison, now seems like a boring time when overhyped books and cinema with a female led cast would only discern a boring entitlement film that leaves somethings to be desired. All films, and art are a product of their time.

It can be seen as middle ground film, and a reminder that men are bad, but it’s portrayal of abuse, as the victim becomes the killer, resembles our moment in time when we look back in the future on The Invisible Man. The craft and the artistry are praise worthy, but the timing of this film is only going to make it seem simplistic, and artless in the future. All movies today are merely a product of searching for likeability when video games are far outselling and out pacing cinema today. Books may seem more relevant than films because of their inaccessible means of conveniently placed plots or action scenes that don’t have the ability to create tension or suspense.

While Chernobyl and The Spy were obviously the best films of last year, as both still haunt me when thinking about the two series, as dread inducing and tense as they could be, only make the Invisible Man seem harkening back to independent films time in the sun. A constant reminder of what makes a film or entertainment in the epoch of their era. If classics are made, The Invisible Man (2020) is not going to leave any good impressions at all. It’s a good film for the moment, but will only serve to cater to the woke crowd, and while it has artistic merit, it does seem to obviously fall flat at certain moments when it should be funny instead of lecturing the audience to feel one way only. It’s an boring interpretation, as while artistically it will be studied by future filmmakers, but will be left as though going to see a ballet only for the technical brilliance of dancers, but left with an emotionally hollow feeling that the story presented only confirms it as a middle ground film without innovation beyond the technical. If the filmmakers were actually brave, it would have had the two lovers get back together, understanding that sometimes, taking vengeance upon a past abuser only turns you into what you hate., is not the answer. So, for all it’s technical brilliance, it’s a rip off of Brian De Palma and Sixth Sense with a modern twist, that everyone could already see, done better by De Palma. The only thing that wasn’t invisible is the man snoring in front of the writer through the first two acts. So, it could be dubbed, the Snoring Man.