The Richard Jewel movie is a reflection on the deep state and the media and what they would become

If you have not seen the Clint Eastwood movie on bombing suspect Richard Jewel, you really need too…even if that means renting it on DVD or seeing if its on your streaming site and/or on demand later on. As of this writing you should have one more week to see the movie in theaters which sadly turned out to be a box office bomb but it really should not have.

Yes it’s an adult movie and its rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images, but otherwise the movie seems to be an honest account of late Richard Jewel. Jewel himself (as portrayed in the movie by Paul Walter Hauser) was not a sociable person and truly lacked the social skills to function smoothly in a society that can be woke at times. Yet he was a person that was trained and taught I would think by his mother (and God himself as laid out in Romans 13:1), to be subject to to the governing authorities. However some his actions as a security guard at a private college would come back to haunt him. It seems that in his quest to do what is right, he did cross certain lines and lost his security job at the college in the process. A job that he held for ten years or so.

He moved in with his mother in Atlanta, Georgia and was able to secure a temporary security job at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games with Jewel doing security at Centennial Park which became a temporary concert venue. Jewel comes across a suspicious backpack (after chasing away drunken revelers) during a concert featuring Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Following his moral scruples, Jewel tries to get everyone clear of the backpack and gets the local police on this. They indeed discover that it contains a bomb, and it eventually goes off. While Jewel is hailed as a hero at first, it seems that the FBI was trying to make themselves into heroes themselves at Jewel’s expense, and they collaborated with the media to make this happen…especially with Atlanta-Journal Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs (who actually was a real person) who was at the concert herself.

This is were the meltdown begins and you see a collaboration of sorts between the major media and the FBI. Both groups want to bring down Jewel, because they believe that he was the guilty one that planted the bomb, and they thought he wanted to do some kind of redemption for himself. While it was possible that he might have done this, the evidence grows cold and the true bomber was finally caught and put away in all places; Florence, Colorado (Eric Rudolph). Jewel however needed to listen careful to the advice of his lawyer friend Watson Bryant (a fictional character made up for this movie) along the way.

In my mind, this movie does show one thing. That our media and government are truly in bed together and in this day and age they are more so. They wanted to take down Jewel only because of his unusual behavior at times, and while they are those with such flaws that have committed real crimes, you can’t always judge people by those very same flaws. True they act creepy and may indeed be socially off center, but if they have not committed any crime then you can’t convict them…not even for being an social inept. I should know; like Jewel I admit to the lack of certain social skills. It was this lack of social skills that the FBI and our media were trying to use to their advantage to convict Jewel, and make both the FBI and major media the heroes of the day and gain their bragging rights, about how they were responsible for taking down man they thought they were guilty and make THEMSELVES look great and “trustworthy.” This could have been the new Watergate of sorts, but thank goodness that it wasn’t. Truly a sad testimony to what would become known today as the deep state.

So when you see our media and certain bureaucrats, justices in our government going the distance to impeach Donald Trump and string him around or whatever, think about what happened to Richard Jewel…who in the end achieved his goal of becoming a law enforcement officer before he passed away in 2007. It is this kind of thinking that should convince every freedom loving, God fearing America that the government and media are more interested in social engineering and social control and the lengths they will go to in order to make it happen.

The lights almost went out in Georgia over this real life incident. Except here you don’t trust the media and certain people in the FBI could have ‘blood stains on their hands.’ If you can, do see “Richard Jewel.”

