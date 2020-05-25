The Science — Can This Last Bastion of Progress Resist Being Tainted?

This nation’s citizenry is intensely engaged, either passively or actively, in following the development of the global Wuhan virus pandemic, a biological entity simultaneously affecting the entirety of lives and livelihoods like none ever experienced within the past several generations.

Unlike the multitude of society’s governances (i.e., security, healthcare, politics, the economy, humanitarianism, etc.) that directly or indirectly factor into the infrastructure brought to bear in the eradication of this disease, it is the component known as the science that remains the last vestige thwarting subjection to the mainstream’s typical bureaucracy — so our first, and natural, instincts would lead us to believe.

Despite everyone’s wishful thinking toward, and our fixation on, eradicating the Wuhan virus, reality has once again raised its head, albeit unfortunately replete with science that appears, at times, to be laden with bureaucratic overtones, misguided, contradictory, and intermittently totally incorrect. Collectively, this obfuscation of both critical data and prudent dissemination of information is what can taint the integrity of science, resulting in its being discredited — a stigma it can neither afford to have nor tolerate.

Evidence of this adulteration of fact-based scientific reporting can be found in a plethora of information technology sources, inclusive of periodicals, tabloids, the news media, briefings, and websites to name just a few. The adulteration is indisputable, as exemplified by just a few of the multitude of examples in existence: (1) approved one-time use of N95 masks, that were initially touted as the only proper personal protective equipment, have now ‘acceptably’ been replaced by make-shift facial ‘protection’ for use in the general public; (2) the improper widespread use, even in news briefings and press conferences alike, of the phrase “…..to kill the virus,” when, in fact, viruses by their very nature are not considered live biological organisms, and, therefore, can’t be ‘killed’; (3) the 6-ft distancing rule, established by the CDC, but with no analytical explanation as to whether this distance is appropriate for this particular virus; and (4) the use of supposedly sophisticated epidemiological models that on any given day generate one set of outcome numbers only to have these same numbers amended the very next day, if not sooner, apparently due to misguided input data. What’s worse is the reality that these incongruities, rather than the proper heralding of solid scientific fact and data, reason and guidance, inevitably lead to iterative fostering and recirculation of misinformation to, and by, all of the lay public.

The public at large must rely heavily on the science for the garnering of a proper and honest understanding of all facets related to this pandemic, especially given the virus’s all-encompassing magnitude and the potential consequences of its adverse effects. The integrity of the science to the vast majority of medical professionals, healthcare workers, research scientists, and the like is sacrosanct, and must always remain eternal. A commitment to trust goes a long way in maintaining a sense of security for those ill-at-ease who are seeking mental comfort and prompt resolution to a hardship. Anything less, and the trust between science-based professionals and the lay public quickly begins to falter.

Unfortunately, though, the public’s trust is too often misplaced within a multitude of venues. The epitome of this resides with today’s society having resorted to placing its faith in ‘experts’ rather than in a concentrated consortium of those embodying similar expertise. ‘Experts,’ although very well deeply and broadly versed in one particular area of focus or endeavor, don’t necessarily have the ability to act wisely, or with wisdom, when assuming command in an advisory capacity. Too often, ‘experts’ in the science sector serve with a maverick-like approach and view a subject matter neither objectively nor in the public’s best interest. Several of the key personnel leads on the federal Wuhan virus 22-member task force panel have exhibited this quite a few times, both pre- and post-official declaration of the pandemic, in which prognostications and opinions, rather than empirical data and factual information, were made. This was especially true relative to the nature of this virus and its potential virulency and threat toward the health and well-being of the public. To a substantial extent, the public senses that the ‘experts’ are putting forth the appearance that they are proactive and know what they’re doing, yet they are simultaneously doing behind the scenes that which they, alone, feel is necessary for the citizenry, with limited input from those with relevant, unbiased expertise knowledge. Alternatively, the amalgamation of a union of science-based professionals having similar expertise inherently operates with more of a checks-and-balances approach, wherein the collective can ultimately better put forth, again in an advisory role, unbiased recommendations.

Those professionals appropriately bearing expertise, themselves sentinels for upholding the puritanical nature of the science, are expected to strive to champion the truth, as well as to push the forefront of discovery and advancement of, and for, mankind — ultimately, all in the name of progress, rather than in the name of prejudice, politics, the bureaucracy, corruption, graft, and ideologies. Conversely, it should not be the science, intrinsically, that makes public policy, but rather its own contributory findings are the entity that should best be applied for guidance, fortitude and rationale.

Untainted science, in addition to its vital messaging, demand moral and ethical imperativeness, and must remain forever so!

Thomas M. Pavlina, M.S., has 30+ years of experience and expertise knowledge in the discipline of Nutritional Biochemistry & Metabolism.

Kristy A. Grabowski, Ph.D., has 20+ years of experience and expertise knowledge in the discipline of Immunology & Mucosal Immunity.