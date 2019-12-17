The Silent Revolution

A cold wind howled as the rain pelted faces and saturated red hats across an endless sea of Trump supporters who invaded Hershey Pennsylvania last Tuesday. As the sun’s clouded face fell below the horizon, the temperature quickly dropped close behind. Many standing in line jumped up and down while others danced to the 70s music blaring over the loudspeaker in an attempt to hold onto some of their body heat and distract them from the natural elements that seemed on a mission to discourage the passion. The passion, however, could not be extinguished.

We arrived 5 hours early and found ourselves at the end of a line that stretched across the entire parking lot with a view of the backs of thousands of patriots who arrived even earlier, some MUCH earlier.

A few were randomly interviewed by reporters with perfect makeup sheltered by large umbrellas and cameramen wearing raincoats.

Overhearing one line of questioning, the reporter asked, “What is it about Trump that makes you want to stand for hours in the rain?”

This is where I secretly wished that this question was mine.

What the media and the left have yet to fully comprehend is that this isn’t about one man. This isn’t some mindless cult filled with millions of followers with some sort of blind allegiance pledged to a singular person. THIS is a movement. Years before Trump rose to the challenge of grabbing the reigns and leading its charge, this movement existed. Although unorganized and often discouraged by the lack of will and courage of the men who previously attempted to lead it, millions of dissatisfied citizens were fully aware of the corruption and unaccountability of the politicians and bureaucrats who control the halls of Capital Hill. This movement is the people pushing back. This movement is stopping dishonest men from dissolving the liberties and freedoms that lie at the very heart of what makes America the land of the free and the home of the brave. This movement is to halt a handful of leaders who sit somewhere far above the law, gaining personal wealth and power by selling pieces of this nation to foreign interests for the highest bid.

Over 3 hours later, we were finally getting towards the front part of the line. Hoping that our efforts would find at least 4 empty seats remaining, the line paused as we now stood in front of the large outdoor screen. Suddenly the massive screen lit up, broadcasting a lady in red standing at the podium inside of the arena. She said a long, heartfelt prayer for our nation and dedicated our actions to the Almighty. As I looked back into the crowd behind me, all I could see were faces full of reverence and hands holding red hats.

A 96 year old WW2 vet was then helped to the podium and he began to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance”. The feeble, hunched over soldier dressed in full uniform began forgetting the words and stammering. Everyone inside and out, without hesitation, began loudly reciting the words, assisting the once young hero. This was followed by one of the loudest cheers of the night(at least outside)

As we were ushered into the final line at the doorway, I looked back over my shoulder to see an entire parking lot filled with more people than at anytime throughout the day. There was now even 4 lanes of lines just to get to the end of the original line and yet people continued walking across the bridge to join the masses with ZERO chance of ever making it to the heated seats on the inside.

It was at this very moment that I suddenly realized that this wasn’t just a movement any longer. This was a revolution. Despite the Democrats trying to exploit their power to overturn an election, Despite the media attempting to discourage the American voters to hate their President and the people who support him……thousands of patriots came and stood for hours in the cold rain with no hope of ever making it inside.

As millions of patriots across this nation remove their red hats, hang up their Trump Sweatshirts, return to work and fade back into the obscurity of their humble lives….the left and their media continue to shout a false narrative in an attempt to suppress a movement….and in their arrogance, they have unwittingly created “The Silent Revolution”.