The Spiritual Father of the Left

Leftists started this conversation. Some of them have made public claims that they are “Christians” and people of “faith.” Just a few noteworthy examples:

Barack Obama said, “I’m a Christian by choice.” Spoken during an event at a family’s home in Albuquerque, NM in September of 2010: “Obama ‘I am a Christian by choice'” Godtube, uploaded by inspiredfaith, Nov. 11, 2010, https://www.godtube.com/watch/?v=7GW6Y7NX.

Hillary Clinton said, “The Church was a critical part of my growing up…and helped me develop as a person…on my own faith journey.” Spoken in an address to the United Methodist General Conference, April 24, 1996, Denver, CO, http://catalog.gcah.org/DigitalArchives/conference/GC96/hilltext.html.

Nancy Pelosi said she prays for President Trump “all the time. At night and in church on Sunday, I pray for him.” Maureen Dowd, “Nancy Pelosi on Trump and the Future,” Harper’s Bazaar, Sept. 24, 2019, https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a28900588/nancy-pelosi-on-donald-trump/.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez identified herself as “a woman of faith” in a recent hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. She further stated in that hearing: “Sometimes, especially in this body, I feel as though, if Christ Himself walked through these doors and said what He said thousands of years ago—that we should love our neighbor and our enemy, that we should welcome the stranger, fight for the least of us, that it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into a kingdom of heaven [sic]—He would be maligned as a radical and rejected from these doors.” Oversight Committee, “Rep AOC’s Speech on Personal Faith at Admin’s Religious Liberties Assault on LGBTQ Rights,” YouTube video, February 27, 2020, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuvEzMybwus.

(By the way—since the above committee’s hearing was titled: “The [Trump] Administration’s Religious Liberty Assault on LGBTQ Rights,” I have to wonder whether Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, by referring to “Christ Himself,” intended to invoke the same Christ who also said: “Truly I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or stroke shall pass from the Law until all is accomplished” (Matthew 5:18; NASB, and throughout, unless otherwise noted). This statement was made by “Christ Himself” in the same discourse from which Ms. Ocasio-Cortez lifted some of her allusions. In this “Sermon on the Mount” that she attributed to “Christ Himself,” He insisted that He did not come “to abolish the Law” (vs. 17)—the same Law in which was written, as plainly as language could present it: “You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination” (Leviticus 18:22; see also, in the New Testament: Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10). Was it this same Christ—who pronounced the inviolability and permanence of this Law—to whom the “woman of faith” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez appealed in the context of defending “LGBTQ rights”? Just wondering…)

By making such comments in public, these and other Leftists have invited a public examination of their claims. Many capable people have obliged, including former “Fox News and Commentary” radio host Todd Starnes—who, curiously enough, is no longer part of the Fox network. In fact, his departure was announced very quickly after he and a guest on his radio program (Dr. Robert Jeffress, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX) suggested that the claims made by certain Democrats that they pray and worship the God of Christianity are somewhat contradicted by the fact that they support legalized abortion, aligning themselves much more directly, in practice, with the ancient pagan god Moloch (alternately spelled “Molech”).

Well, since many Leftists have appealed to God and spirituality—even Christianity, explicitly—why don’t we objectively evaluate those claims? They have quoted and made allusions to the Bible—in a sense, calling the Bible as a witness—so, let’s cross examine that witness.

The Bible (the written self-revelation of the God of Christianity, describing His nature, character, and deeds) states that, “Children are a gift from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward” (Psalm 127:3, boldface renderings mine, and throughout). Pregnant women are often described in the Bible as being “with child” (e.g. Genesis 16:11; 38:24; 2 Kings 8:12; 2 Kings 15:16; and others). A certain text states that Isaac’s wife Rebekah “conceived. But the children struggled together within her” (Genesis 25:21-22). The New Testament, speaking of the mother of John the Baptist, mentions how “the baby leaped in her womb” (Luke 1:41).

There is absolutely no question that the Bible proclaims—in fact, assumes as obvious and axiomatic—the full personhood of an unborn baby from the point of conception (as in Job 3:3—”A boy is conceived”; and Matthew 1:21—”the Child who has been conceived in her”; and Luke 1:36—”Elizabeth has also conceived a son“). King David described the process of the formation of a human life in the mother’s womb: “For You [God] formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). God Himself would later inform the Prophet Jeremiah that, “I formed you in the womb” (Jeremiah 1:5). The Apostle Paul made the assertion that “God…set me apart even from my mother’s womb” (Galatians 1:15).

In somewhat blatant contradistinction to that, the worshipers of “Molech”—who is explicitly described as “the detestable idol of the sons of Ammon” (1 Kings 11:7)—used to sacrifice babies to their false god by burning them alive; in so doing, they “shed innocent blood, the blood of their sons and their daughters, whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan” (Psalm 106:38).

What did the God of the Bible think about this vicious slaughter of little children? Speaking of those who perpetrated such atrocities, He said: “They built the high places of Baal that are in the valley of Ben-hinnom to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire to Molech, which I had not commanded them nor had it entered My mind that they should do this abomination” (Jeremiah 32:35). Not only had the Lord not commanded such a thing, He had expressly forbidden the practice as a violation of the very honor of His name: “You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God” (Leviticus 18:21, ESV).

So…which political faction aligns itself closer to the God of the Bible, and which one more closely resembles the pagan deity Molech? Jesus Christ once said (in context, speaking of false prophets—but the principle applies universally): “You will know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16).

The current Republican president, reflecting the Pro-Life ideals of the party Platform (and most party members), never fails to mention at each Trump Rally that, “Children are a sacred gift from God” and, as such, should never be “ripped from their mother’s wombs” and destroyed.

On the other hand, the Democrats are the dedicated champions of abortion on demand—not just in America, but they would have the legalized slaughter of the most vulnerable and helpless exported the world over: “We believe that safe abortion must be part of comprehensive maternal and women’s health care and included as part of America’s global health programming.” https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/protect-our-values/.

None of the current Democrat candidates for President have opposed even so-called “late term abortion,” which is an ever-so-innocuous way to describe the destruction of fully-formed and viable babies right up to the moment before birth (this modern barbarity is more accurately and picturesquely called “Partial Birth Abortion,” a term that deserves revived usage in the midst of this controversy).

Democrat support for the murder of unborn babies is either explicit (as in the party Platform quoted above, and in the repeated statements of many party officeholders, candidates, activists, and members), or implicit (as in the rare case of the supposedly “Pro-Life Democrat”—which is a self-contradicting absurdity, since the sincerity of a person’s claim to “Pro-Life” conviction can be measured as dubious by the relatively cheap price at which it is sold for the sake of political expediency. In other words: Your profession of Pro-Life sentiment is rather glaringly belied by your association with, votes for, and support of a political party that is dedicated to the legalized extermination of unborn babies. You could just as believably call yourself a “Pro-Sirloin Vegetarian” or a “Pro-Jet-Plane Climate Activist” as a “Pro-Life Democrat.”).

So, Todd Starnes and Robert Jeffress had the moral and spiritual courage to boldly speak the truth—not only by calling abortion what it is: the murder of a baby—but they also legitimately challenged the claim to spirituality on the part of certain Democrats who support and advocate such infanticide and yet also call themselves “Christian”—evoking the imagery of certain duplicitous Israelites who, although they worshiped the true God by “offering…sacrifices forty years in the wilderness,” nevertheless they “also took along the tabernacle of Moloch” (Acts 7:42-43).

I have demonstrated that Starnes and Jeffress were absolutely right in how they identified the pedigree line of modern abortion, tracing it directly back to its spiritual source: the pagan god Moloch, not the living and true God of the Bible. But, there are a couple of genealogical steps even further back from Moloch. The Apostle Paul wrote: “The things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons and not to God” (1 Corinthians 10:20); indeed, the worshipers of Moloch, in reality, “sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons” (Psalm 106:37). And the Bible identifies demons as fallen angels who rebelled against God and followed “the ruler of the demons” (Matthew 12:24): “Satan,” to whom they owe their allegiance as “his angels” (Revelation 12:9). And so, the ultimate patriarch of the line of spiritual descent leading directly to modern abortion advocacy is not Moloch, but Satan himself.

Returning to the previously-cited principle that “you will know them by their fruits,” the elements of the Devil’s character correspond perfectly with such modern practices as the murder of babies through abortion. Jesus Christ’s description of “the Devil” centered on two prominent aspects of his character: “He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44).

So, Satan is, essentially, “a murderer” and “a liar.” How do those defining traits correspond to abortion? Well, what could be a more blatant murder than the slaughter of a helpless unborn baby? And let’s cut the swine manure—everybody knows it’s a baby! That fact has been evident to the perception of common sense for thousands of years; and nowadays, we have the additional advantage of actually seeing that it is a baby through the amazing ultrasound video technology. But, the increasingly inescapable fact that a pre-born baby is, indeed, a baby is not even a sufficient deterrent to its elimination. Deny the obvious however Leftists will, occasionally there is a moment of clarity and candor on the part of some abortion advocates. Consider these chilling words by feminist author Sophie A. Lewis: “Abortion is, in my opinion—and I recognize how controversial this is—a form of killing. It is a form of killing that we need to be able to defend. I am not interested in where a human life starts to exist.” Verso Books, ” A radical defence of abortion – Sophie Lewis,” YouTube video, June 4, 2019, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMGptJXz618.

And what could be a more insidious and diabolical lie than to make a claim to spirituality—even “Christian” spirituality—while simultaneously participating in and advocating the vicious practice of abortion?—As if “Christ Himself” endorses the murder of babies, instead of “Satan himself.” And refer back to the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quote from the congressional hearing—does she not attribute to “Christ Himself” the imperative that we ought to “fight for the least of us”? Who more than an unborn baby would qualify for the designation “the least of us”?

The Apostle John was one of those to whom Christ said, “The one who listens to you listens to Me, and the one who rejects you rejects Me” (Luke 10:16), and one of the things John stated by this authority delegated from “Christ Himself” was that, “No murderer has eternal life abiding in him” (1 John 3:15). The very essence of being a Christian is the possession of eternal life: “This is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent (John 17:3). “He who believes in the Son has eternal life” (John 3:36). Since the Bible asserts that life begins at conception, and murder is the unjust taking of a life, then abortion is, quite frankly and incontrovertibly, murder. Can it be accurately said that someone truly “believes in the Son” if that person blatantly rejects what the Son has said either directly or through His designated representatives giving “commandments…by the authority of the Lord Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 4:2)? “Christ Himself” challenged this impossible inconsistency when He asked, “Why do you call Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do what I say?” (Luke 6:46).

Oh, yes—let us promptly and readily concede the point that the Left is, indeed, motivated by “spirituality” in its quest to legalize and normalize abortion around the world. But, what does the indisputable evidence indicate is the source of that spirituality? “Spirituality” is a wonderful thing—if you are guided by the right “Spirit.” “All who are being led by the Spirit of God, these are the sons of God” (Romans 8:14). And yet, there is another “spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience” who are “by nature children of wrath” (Ephesians 2:2-3). “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). Indeed, “many deceivers have gone out into the world (2 John 7).

So, who really is the spiritual father of the modern American Left? Whose spiritual agenda—not only for abortion, but many other things—is the Left so passionately seeking to advance? Of whom could it be accurately spoken, in the modern context: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20)? Who, in modern times, are the ones who exemplify the mystifying contradiction of supporting the execution of unborn babies while simultaneously opposing the execution of murderers, rapists, and terrorists, thus seeking to “put to death some who should not die and to keep others alive who should not live” (Ezekiel 13:19)? Who are the ones “who profess to know God, but by their deeds they deny Him” (Titus 1:16)?

And whose agenda will you indelibly align yourself with when you cast your votes in this year’s elections? To those who, in the days of His incarnation, pursued the agenda of Satan, Christ starkly and forthrightly said: “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father” (John 8:44a). And regardless of the success and ascendancy of that agenda in the world at this time, the same “Christ Himself” solemnly warned of a day of judgment when He will certify everyone’s decision to join with the devil in this life by rendering that association permanent, saying to them: “Depart from Me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:41).

Let all who dare to invoke the holy name of Jesus Christ—”our great God and Savior” (Titus 2:13)—in support of Satan’s evil agenda take heed to themselves, and remember that “the Lord will not leave him unpunished who takes His name in vain” (Exodus 20:7).

And yet, in addition to solemnly warning the world that God “has fixed a day in which He will judge the world in righteousness through a Man whom He has appointed, having furnished proof to all men by raising Him from the dead” (Acts 17:31)—a day in which “God will bring every act to judgment” (Ecclesiastes 12:14)—we would fail to do justice to the complete message of the Bible and Christianity without mentioning the fact that in His first coming to this world, Jesus Christ “did not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them” (Luke 9:56).

Make no mistake: there will be a day “when the Lord Jesus will be revealed from heaven with His mighty angels in flaming fire, dealing out retribution” (2 Thessalonians 1:7-8), but “now is ‘the day of salvation’ ” (2 Corinthians 6:2)—now is the time to “Seek the Lord while He may be found; call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return to the Lord, and He will have compassion on him, and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon” (Isaiah 55:7). Only in this way can a person “escape from the snare of the devil, having been held captive by him to do his will” (2 Timothy 2:26). There is no need for anyone to remain under the cruel, deceptive, murderous tyranny of the spiritual father of the Left…