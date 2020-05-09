Supreme Court Denies Ruling on First Gun Rights Case in a Decade Fandom: Star Wars Retrospective in 2020 » The Tyrant’s Burden: The Plague of Those Still Under Lockdown Author: N.D.Y. Romanfort [email protected] While some states have begun a re-opening process, there are still many people restrained by shelter-in-place laws and some states that have yet to waive lockdown orders at all. Those who decided to exercise their rights over government mandate have been subjected to legal action and harassment. This poem captures the implications of the situation. Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden- Subdue your earnest breed- Sit and rest at home, hero To Hell with mouths to feed- Avert your eyes and neglect Domestic money woes- The government’s remedy? Pittance for the poor droves. Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden Women and Children fair- Shut in from our country’s foe, The Virus in the air- No punch, kick, nor ill-placed touch Excuses confinement- Molestation and Rape trails Covid intertwinement. Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden- Yield to “expert” decree- 3 Lettered Health Institutes Control mind and body- Free thinking doctors? They’re called Medical Heretics- Big Tech will silence their noise, Thus, public thought is fixed. Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden- Waive your natural rights- Your whole point of existence Is to dodge viral blights- If citizens dare resist Their entitlements stripped, They’ll swap places with convicts From prison freshly shipped. Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden- New normal you’ll accept- You’ve no say in anything Your life’s not yours to prep- If the state fails to mend ails That’s all fine and okay- Where’d you think the funds come from? You’ll be taxed anyway.