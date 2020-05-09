The Tyrant’s Burden: The Plague of Those Still Under Lockdown

Author: N.D.Y. Romanfort
While some states have begun a re-opening process, there are still many people restrained by shelter-in-place laws and some states that have yet to waive lockdown orders at all. Those who decided to exercise their rights over government mandate have been subjected to legal action and harassment. This poem captures the implications of the situation.
Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden-
Subdue your earnest breed-
Sit and rest at home, hero
To Hell with mouths to feed-
Avert your eyes and neglect
Domestic money woes-
The government’s remedy?
Pittance for the poor droves.
Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden
Women and Children fair-
Shut in from our country’s foe,
The Virus in the air-
No punch, kick, nor ill-placed touch
Excuses confinement-
Molestation and Rape trails
Covid intertwinement.
Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden-
Yield to “expert” decree-
3 Lettered Health Institutes
Control mind and body-
Free thinking doctors? They’re called
Medical Heretics-
Big Tech will silence their noise,
Thus, public thought is fixed.
Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden-
Waive your natural rights-
Your whole point of existence
Is to dodge viral blights-
If citizens dare resist
Their entitlements stripped,
They’ll swap places with convicts
From prison freshly shipped.
Shoulder the Tyrant’s Burden-
New normal you’ll accept-
You’ve no say in anything
Your life’s not yours to prep-
If the state fails to mend ails
That’s all fine and okay-
Where’d you think the funds come from?
You’ll be taxed anyway.
