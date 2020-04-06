Tsunami Preparedness: A Seismic Wave Survival Guide

Of all the potential terrifying disasters, tsunamis are probably pretty low on your list. And for those living in the United States, that’s a justified analysis. In fact, the East Coast of the U.S. is at a very low risk of a tsunami and even the West Coast isn’t a significant threat – with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii.

However, more and more Americans are living abroad to avoid having to answer to the federal bureaucracy. So if you’re living in Mexico or Central America, you’re at a much higher risk. The same is true for the west coast of South America, where many libertarians are currently living in Chile, known for its low taxes and excellent helicopter removal services. There’s also the so-called “Pacific Rim of Fire” including Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand (all of Australia and New Zealand are at medium risk).

We also live in an age when a tsunami does not have to be an act of nature. In fact, the United States attempted to make a bomb specifically to trigger a tsunami against the Japanese. This technology is now far more advanced and indeed, democratized, so that a non-state actor could potentially make a tsunami of their own. This sounds like something out of a James Bond movie, but it’s entirely within the realm of possibility.

Do you have other things that require more pressing preparation? Sure. But if you’re a serious prepper, you want to be ready for all possible disaster scenarios to ensure you can live your life with extra peace of mind. This guide will prepare you for a tsunami, so that you and your family can weather the storm.

What Is a Tsunami?

To call a tsunami a giant wave is an incomplete statement. While a tsunami is, in fact, a series of large waves, that has as much in common with what you see at the beach as a hurricane has with a light afternoon breeze. The most typical cause is a giant earthquake deep within the sea. They can also be caused by volcanic eruptions that occur underneath the ocean. A tsunami’s waves are generally several feet, though in very extreme cases they could be tens of feet. What’s important is where you are in relation to sea level – the higher up the better.

If you’re in low areas or even on the beach, you need to know that the tsunami could arrive within minutes. That doesn’t sound like much time, but it can be just enough for you to get out of the tsunami zone before you’re underwater. Once you get out of the zone, stay out. Like we said, tsunamis aren’t one single gigantic wave – they’re several, which means that even after the first one hits, the waves could continue (sometimes for several hours if the earthquake is big enough).

