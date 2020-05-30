 
Vincent Cefalu: Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner Whistleblower, Author of Ratsnakes

By Brian Miller, on May 30th, 2020

Vincent Cefalu: Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner Whistleblower, Author of RatsnakesOn this special episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs speaks with the author and former ATF agent, Vincent Cefalu.

Vincent Cefalu is best known as the primary whistleblower who exposed Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner to the American public — but that’s not how he wants to be remembered. Cefalu is a curious figure, one who strongly believes in the mission of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and for reasons that are not easily dismissed by the same canned arguments we’ve all spouted at one time or another. A humble figure, he’s ready to provide credit to the other, lesser-known whistleblowers of the ATF.

Sam talked with Mr. Cefalu about his history working with the ATF, his role in exposing arguably the biggest scandal of the Obama Administration and his memoir, Ratsnakes, which is an account of his several decades long career with the ATF with scant mention of the high-profile scandal that he helped to break.

Listen to the episode Vincent Cefalu: Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner Whistleblower, Author of Ratsnakes from Ammo.com.

