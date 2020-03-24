We Need to Talk About Joseph McCarthy’s Legacy in the Age of ‘Woke’ and Fake News

The late Joseph McCarthy, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin from 1947-57, remains among the most controversial figures in U.S. history. His unscrupulous approach to purging America’s institutions of communist subversion undermined prior successful investigations within the federal government, universities, Hollywood, and elsewhere through the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). Had HUAC not been a Democrat-controlled committee, its opening investigations might have begun with the FDR administration itself: after all, its earliest investigations included communist infiltration and involvement in New Deal agencies such as the Works Progress Administration (WPA), inquiring into whether any of its members or those who worked with it were communists.

According to Richard M. Eberling of the American Institute for Economic Research, “the Soviet Union offered the hope of a bright socialist tomorrow” in the eyes of Western leftists: a tomorrow “where toiling workers ruled in place of capitalist profit mongers, and want and worry were to be vanished through the miracle of government central planning.” During the early 1930’s, FDR said he admired that the Soviet people “all seem really to want to do what is good for their society instead of [like Americans] wanting to do for themselves,” and more flagrantly following the Yalta Conference in 1945, he told members of his cabinet that he found in Stalin’s nature “the way in which a Christian gentleman should behave.” But Stalin — a devout communist, atheist, and all-around charming fellow who even Winston Churchill affectionately called ‘Uncle Joe’ — promised his American and British peers free and open elections in the Eastern European countries ‘liberated’ by the Soviet Army. And of course, Stalin had other plans: for two months after the Yalta Conference, he told a Yugoslav communist delegation visiting Moscow that “This war is not as in the past; whoever occupies a territory also imposes on it his own social system. Everyone imposes his own system as far as his army can reach.” According to Soviet archives, FDR’s administration had been riddled with Soviet agents and fellow travelers who passed along all his plans — even “the villa where FDR and the American delegation were staying at Yalta was completely bugged by the Soviet secret police.”

FDR, who by 1945 had become a virtual dictator in America after winning an unprecedented four presidential elections, told a confidant that “What helps a lot is that Stalin is the only man I have to convince. Joe doesn’t worry about a Congress or a Parliament. He is the whole works.” The Yalta agreements determining the future of countries and continents were all signed by FDR on the basis of executive power; after all, the Democratic Party to which he belonged controlled large majorities of both houses at the time, and any agreement was virtually guaranteed to be rubber stamped as had the New Deal a decade before. He may not have been ‘red’, but he certainly was ‘pink’ enough to give Stalin everything on his wish list.

The ‘Red Scare’ accelerated in 1947 when HUAC investigated alleged communist influence in Hollywood and the motion picture industry, resulting in nearly 300 actors and other employees being blacklisted. Many of those subpoenaed to testify by HUAC pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify; others, like a young Ronald Reagan, then leader of the Screen Actors Guild, testified before Congress of his personal encounters with communists in Hollywood before stating how the Guild’s organized efforts “… exposed (the communists’) lies when we’ve come across them, and have been eminently successful in preventing them from their usual tactic of running a majority of an organization through a well-organized minority.”

David Schultz wrote that HUAC’s critics complained “its abuse of power trampled important First Amendment rights, such as freedom of expression and freedom of association.” The heightened hysteria and anti-communist sentiments eventually paved the way for Sen. McCarthy’s Senate hearings beginning in 1950 which featured “broad, roving investigations into the political activity of many Americans suspected of being communists or communist sympathizers,” including “some who… did not hold communist views.” This created a climate of political intimidation that came to be called ‘red baiting’ and eventually, ‘McCarthyism’, destroying “the careers of many innocent individuals” and fostered “political paranoia toward anyone suspected of holding contrary political views.”

As Bill Bennett wrote in his 2007 book The Last Best Hope, “McCarthy addressed a real problem: disloyal elements within the U.S. government. But his approach to this real problem was to cause untold grief to the country he claimed to love … Worst of all, McCarthy besmirched the honorable cause of anti-communism. He discredited legitimate efforts to counter Soviet subversion of American institutions.” Echoing Saul Alinsky’s claim left-wing radicals lack virtue by the time of the Beat movement roughly five years after McCarthyism, the die was cast: with the Left rolling snake eyes into the 1960’s — an era cultural anthropologists oft label the ‘Age of Aquarius’ due to the genesis of the New Age movement among celebrities and the avant-garde and later, the rise of the hippie counterculture in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district. According to American journalist Herb Greer, British philosopher Bertrand Russell, author of the inflammatory essay Why I am Not a Christian, collaborated with Gerald Holtom in 1958 to create the iconic ‘peace symbol’ badge for the Direct Action Committee Against Nuclear War’s peace walk at Aldermaston to unleash an international anti-christian dialogue intended to apply defeatism and despair into the psyche of the Christian-dominated West at the height of the Cold War. By decade’s end, a disillusioned America was introduced to political correctness — the chief tool by which left-wing revisionists would deconstruct the nation’s cultural foundation — while HUAC’s investigations into far left-wing opposition to the Vietnam War in its 1967 and 1968 marked the collapse of the committee in 1975.

The American people’s perception of congressional abuse overshadowed the will to investigate actual instances of communist subversion unfolding before their eyes: the Black Panther Party receiving assistance from the Soviet Union; ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda visiting North Vietnam in 1972 (see photographs below); how the Soviets promoted ABC’s joint report with Novosti in August 1966 on the life of a worker’s family from the agricultural machinery factory in Rostov-on-the-Don illustrating the achievements of the Soviet government since 1917; or in July 1979, when the Soviet Secretariat discussed filming a joint U.S./Soviet feature film about nuclear disarmament with director Francis Ford Coppola at the time U.S. foreign policy had adopted the ‘Thucydides trap’ concept to prepare for the ‘inevitable’ Soviet domination of the world.

Yet after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 and two year later, the Soviet Union on Christmas Day, a calculated push for a ‘new world order’ highlighted by George H.W. Bush, the United Nations, and the European Union set forth agendas which, within the Postmodern narrative similar to the Soviet model which many postmodernist philosophers were once aligned, resurrected old prejudices from the Left’s lost confidence in the Western model decades after the end of European colonialism. It synthesized capitalism with a renewed push for emancipation from traditional moral authorities and themes. According to Postmodernist scholar Stanley Fish, the tactic of “Deconstruction” ― the means by which ancient Western historical and cultural orthodoxies must be broken down according to unconnected ‘metanarratives’ ― relieves people of “the obligation to be right… and demands only that (they) be interesting” according to their truth. The UN’s current objective, to eliminate the perceived unwise use and adverse promotion of ‘trade offs’ between energy resources and the environment for economic gain, is motivated by two factors: ‘self-love’ and ‘compassion’ — to “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law,” according to Aleister Crowley, given “Love is the Law; Love under Will.”

The present malaise (in particular, ‘fake news’, ‘woke capitalism’, and growing left-wing militancy and discrimination of Christians, Jews, Asians, and conservatives on college campuses, is the byproduct of an ‘-ism’ simply selling itself and exists everywhere where there’s a price tag. Some 60 years before, the iconic journalist Edward R. Murrow — one of Sen. McCarthy’s fiercest critics — foreshadowed the calamities and exploitation by the 24/7 cable news cycle and social media in his controversial ‘wires and lights’ speech, warning that “During the daily peak viewing periods, television in the main insulates us from the realities of the world in which we live. If this state of affairs continues, we may alter an advertising slogan to read: Look now, pay later” — a theme closely tied to Timothy Leary’s call to “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” Likewise, the relentless push to tie Donald Trump to Russian collusion to win the presidency in 2016 and later, his impeachment on changes inconsistent with ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ over Ukraine, is evidence how the press, by mobilizing allies in national politics and ‘woke’ global free market, is more powerful than entire governments.

For the globalist agenda in the wake of the Cold War, the ‘truth’ doesn’t matter. Whether ‘climate change’ is a lie or the West has run its course is not a matter of ‘truth’: we are told that ‘truth’, like beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholder. Moreover, our frenetic culture disposes us to be skeptical of almost everything. We now relate better to literary characters who’ve suffered through life, who possess good and bad sides and are amoral than characters seen as overly righteous. The definition of the ‘antihero’ differs from the ‘tragic hero’, who evokes “a sense of pity and fear in the audience… a man of misfortune that comes to him through error(s) of judgment.” For all his faults, McCarthy was a war hero who joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1942 to serve his country in World War II; and in terms of motive, he was guilty of a ‘crime of passion’: his love of country drove him to unscrupulous means to bring down the enemy within. Now, with respect to the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration of American institutions throughout our government, higher education, ‘fake news’ and ‘woke capitalism’, the case is strong enough to consider rehabilitating Sen. McCarthy as ‘a tragic hero’: to love his motives, but reject his means.