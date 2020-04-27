“Welcome to Pagan America!”

Societies are never static. Like all life forms they are always changing. They grow stronger or weaker, are born and age, and die. They may last like ancient Rome or Egypt more than a thousand years, but eventually they must face a day of reckoning. The Great American Republic is no exception to the rule of world history. America has never been in its past where it is today: “Welcome to Pagan America!”

Tom W. Smith in a piece published by the University of Chicago in 2013 stated the bottom-line: “… there has been an increase in sexually-permissive attitudes over the last four decades… with more approval of premarital sex, same-gender sex, gay marriage… and the legal access to pornography.”

These changes were not accidental. They are the by-product of the intentional efforts of a committed community of Liberal/Left, believers who are in control of our mass-popular culture. President Obama’s endorsement of homosexual marriage and the Supreme Court’s narrow ruling in its favor were only the cherries on-top or the white flag of national surrender. The American Psychological Association as early as 2001 reported that “… 68 percent of television shows during the 1999-2000 season contained sexual content…” A Kaiser Family Foundation, report from 2011 found that between 1998 to 2005 the number of sex scenes on American television had doubled. Another more recent study showed that in the 1970s there were only five homosexual characters presented on American television, but by the 2000s there were 390. The Atlantic, reported that in 2011 that “92% of Top Billboard songs are about sex.” Chrysalis L. Wright Ph.D. wrote in Media Psychology Review, that “… young adults listen to music between two and four hours each day… more than 1/3 of the popular songs contain explicit sexual content and 2/3 of these references are degrading…”

The latest homosexual propaganda that has recently appeared on TV is an ad entitled “Beyond I do”. It presents two totally silent lesbians holding several small children and looking very content. The message is clear: Gay marriage is not the end of the homosexual rights campaign but its new beginning. The Gay rights campaign is exactly that, a military style campaign with both short term and long term objectives. Homosexual marriage once celebrated by Progressives as the capstone of Gay rights is now viewed by the same people as a new corner-stone to build America’s pagan future on. Starting in the 2020 school year, the state Illinois will require its public schools to include LGBTQ history in their curriculum.

Christians and Jews have of course been here before, and just as when in ancient Rome they refused to celebrate human carnage as sports entertainment or refused to commit collective adultery and honor it, by calling it “love making”, we must now refuse to accept the “politically correct”, “New Speak” of “One Love”. The great author of “Animal Farm” and “1984” would, if he were alive today easily recognize the language of the Progressives as propaganda. The words gay and homophobia are insidious, gay because it is a euphemism for a life style which is anything but benign. Homophobia is especially so because its use transfers the sting of abnormality to the normal. The deviant becomes the healthy and morality is turned up-side down. Jews and Christians faced the same type of smear campaign in ancient Rome. They were labeled “anti-social”, even “lovers of death”. They suffered for their beliefs but in the end it was pagan Rome which collapsed under the weight of its own perversion.

Today some homosexual feminists are even calling for, “Open-sourced fully collaborative gestation.” Expressed in laymen’s terms they would replace the traditional family by allowing homosexuals (with the help of amoral science) to design their own families. How many innocent children must be subjected to their radical family experiments? Like the radicals of the 1960s-70s who called for free-love and reaped a whirlwind of social dysfunction these present day utopian-visionaries have not yet counted the cost. For as much as they may wish it is impossible to logically separate the millions and millions of out of wedlock births from the millions and millions of abortions or the high crime rates which plague certain African-American communities from its direct link to their over 70% out of wedlock birth rate. It is true that homosexuality did not cause AID’s but it did increase its rapid spread.

Yes racism is a real evil, and sexism and income inequality, but the greatest problem which America faces is its loss of faith in an eternal moral standard and the cultural decay which it causes.

William D. Howard is a freelance writer who had a long career as an educator. He holds degrees in philosophy and history and has traveled widely in over 40 countries.