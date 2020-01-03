You can have liberty or socialism, but you can’t have both or Deconstructing Robert Ingersoll’s Secular Xmas Wishes

Welcome to the 2020’s kids, but before we put anything Christmas related away, here is one piece of Xmas that we should hang on to year around and be very VERY critical of.

Long before the Grown Up Christmas List written by David Foster and Linda Thompson (and sung by the likes of Natalie Cole, Amy Grant and Kelly Clarkson to name a few), the Great Agnostic Robert G. Ingersoll (an icon among liberals and progressives especially those who hate God) had his own grown up Christmas List titled; What I want for Christmas. All I can say thank goodness it was not set to music and I hope that it never is.

I am going to break this down part by part and comment on each one of these Christmas wishes by this God hating man…in the words of Mark Levin; “That’s Right I’ve Said It.” Ingersoll was not only a God hater but encouraged people to rebel and focus on this life and offered no hope for something better beyond this life.

If I had the power to produce exactly what I want for next Christmas, I would have all the kings and emperors resign and allow the people to govern themselves.

This is what our founders tried to do more/less with the foundation of America. They did not want the authoritarians to resign but they wanted to be free of them at least. Sure their were those among our founders who were not Christians but they understood the need for the Law of God, something I bet Ingersoll was not found off.

I would have all the nobility crop their titles and give their lands back to the people. I would have the Pope throw away his tiara, take off his sacred vestments, and admit that he is not acting for God — is not infallible — but is just an ordinary Italian. I would have all the cardinals, archbishops, bishops, priests and clergymen admit that they know nothing about theology, nothing about hell or heaven, nothing about the destiny of the human race, nothing about devils or ghosts, gods or angels. I would have them tell all their “flocks” to think for themselves, to be manly men and womanly women, and to do all in their power to increase the sum of human happiness.

Sounds good, however at the same time it is not just demand that the elites gave back to the common people, but it seems that Ingersoll feels that God is siding with the nobility and that the common people would renounce God and his son Jesus Christ along with his everlasting laws that actually help the common people thrive and prosper. Yes we can talk about the Roman Catholic Church and how it is more interested in money and power and yes they added on to the Word of God (big no-no), but that should not be an excuse to disregard The Law of God or the Holy Gospel. In this day and age, we have many non-believers who want to bring us back to the days of the nobles…only this time we have unshackled ourselves from God and his son Jesus Christ.

I would have all the professors in colleges, all the teachers in schools of every kind, including those in Sunday schools, agree that they would teach only what they know, that they would not palm off guesses as demonstrated truths.

What do you mean by that punk? That we really don’t know God? Yes, I would call Ingersoll a punk. We really need to understand our faith, and their will be only things we can take by faith. Without faith, the human race does not have a chance to move forward. Only backward and possibly to our own destruction…something that the devil would love to see happen for that would be the biggest way Lucifer can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

I would like to see all the politicians changed to statesmen, — to men who long to make their country great and free, — to men who care more for public good than private gain — men who long to be of use.

I would agree with this statement, but at same time I want more specification on who is a statesman and who is not. I would say that Ronald Reagan was a statesman, and I would think that many fans of Ingersoll would say otherwise.

I would like to see all the editors of papers and magazines agree to print the truth and nothing but the truth, to avoid all slander and misrepresentation, and to let the private affairs of the people alone.

But who’s truth? The Democratic Party press think they are right or wants us to believe such. Along comes the likes of Paul Harvey, William F. Buckley and National Review, Rush Limbaugh, Fox News Channel, Newsmax, and the pamphlets put out by pamphleteers advocating certain causes…especially those truly fight for Liberty, Freedom, and even Faith. We are going to choose our media based on how much it reflects our worldview.

I would like to see drunkenness and prohibition both abolished.

You can’t have it both ways on this one Robert, I shall leave it at that.

I would like to see corporal punishment done away with in every home, in every school, in every asylum, reformatory, and prison. Cruelty hardens and degrades, kindness reforms and ennobles.

Not always, and this is in direct disobedience to God, for he not only supports corporal punishment, he commands it (Proverbs 13:24). Now the Word of God also says not to provoke your children to anger but to bring them up in the instruction and discipline of the Lord (Ephesians 6:4). I am not disagreeing that corporal punishment can be taken too far, but abolishing it altogether just because you can’t stand pain is not the answer either. If you balance corporal punishment (The Law) with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the need for forgiveness, then you will understand the concept of law enforcement as God himself intended.

I would like to see the millionaires unite and form a trust for the public good.

I would like to see a fair division of profits between capital and labor, so that the toiler could save enough to mingle a little June with the December of his life.

When I read stuff like what Ingersoll is advocating here, all I hear is this. Soak the Rich, Spread the Wealth.

In the long run the toiler will not have enough to mingle a little June with the December of his or her life. She/he/it etc, will be forever working 100+x harder and harder for people that they will never meet. However the Democrats (and certain Republicans) will have plenty of votes to harvest and buy from. Millionaires have formed many trusts and foundations as a form of public relations to invest in the causes of the public good, but not always in my honest opinion. Still I get sick and tired of the class warfare from not only Ingerrsoll, but from those who admire him…mostly leftist progressives.

I would like to see an international court established in which to settle disputes between nations, so that armies could be disbanded and the great navies allowed to rust and rot in perfect peace.

Well, we have one today. It is called the International Criminal Court which began to function on July 1, 2002. Still Ingersoll was a hapless utopian in the end, and as someone who is for freedom, I fear that the court can be used to be bring people before great tyrants who would destroy them…because they can.

I would like to see the whole world free — free from injustice — free from superstition.

The whole social justice (or socialist justice), secular humanist, leftist progressive mindset. Did nothing but make things worse.

This will do for next Christmas. The following Christmas, I may want more.

You can have liberty and freedom, or you can have socialism. In the long run, you can’t have both. The more government grows trying to be an equalizer, the more it will steal the people’s freedoms and liberties while supposedly relaying new freedoms and liberties.

Do remember, that where the spirit of the Lord is, their is liberty and freedom (2 Corinthians 3:17). That is one thing is punk named Robert Ingersoll will never tell you because of his own axe he was grinding with God himself.

It is time we get back to the Law of God over the protests of these Big A Atheists and Free Thinkers who in our age are nothing but cultural Marxists.

